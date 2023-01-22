JUST IN
Eyeing World Expo 2030, Riyadh to pump in funds to become global metropolis
Contract personnel deleted software files: US on mega aviation outage
FTA negotiations with India 'well advanced', next round soon: UK minister
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects troops' combat readiness along LAC
French President Macron floats new military spending plan amid Ukraine war
Death toll after avalanche on Tibet highway rises to 13, rescue efforts on
European Union's Breton warns TikTok CEO to comply with new digital rules
US announces another $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine
Hundreds flee after fire breaks out in south Seoul, over 60 homes gutted
US hits debt ceiling, Treasury Department takes measures to finance govt
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
US Justice Department searches Biden's home, finds six classified documents
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Brazilian President Silva fires army chief in aftermath of capital uprising

The official website of the Brazilian armed forces said Gen. Julio Cesar de Arruda had been removed as head of the army

Topics
Brazil | Lula Silva | Latin America

AP  |  Brasilia 

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired Brazil's army chief on Saturday amid concerns over threats to the country's democracy following the January 8 uprising in the capital by far-right protesters.

The official website of the Brazilian armed forces said Gen. Julio Cesar de Arruda had been removed as head of the army.

He was replaced by Gen. Toms Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, who was head of the Southeast Military Command.

In recent weeks, the military has been targeted by Lula after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed through government buildings and destroyed public property. Lula said several times in public that there were definitely people in the army who allowed the rioting to occur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Brazil

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 07:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.