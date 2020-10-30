Canada increases immigration targets, says they are key to revive economy

-
ALSO READ
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 0.5% in September
Canada's Trudeau announces more funding for coronavirus-hit businesses
Donald Trump says he will soon sign new merit-based immigration act
Covid-19 crisis: Canada's exports, imports fall 1% in August, shows data
PM Trudeau to unveil plan to revive Canada's economy from Covid-19 pandemic
-
By Steve Scherer
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada said on Friday that it would increase its immigration targets to bolster the economy and fill jobs in sectors experiencing shortages after the COVID-19 pandemic led to closed borders and a sharp slowdown in new arrivals.
The country is aiming to add 401,000 new permanent residents next year and 411,000 in 2022, an increase of 50,000 compared with the previous targets. The last time Canada attracted more than 400,000 people in one year was in the early 1900s.
"The plan today helps us to make up for the disruption that has been caused by COVID-19 in 2020," Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told Reuters.
"It paints a vision for the future where we see immigration as one of the keys to our economic recovery and our long-term prosperity," he said, adding the government is focused on boosting the healthcare and tech sectors, along with skilled trades.
Canada closed its borders to most immigrants in March to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The country had hoped to settle 341,000 people in 2020, but through August, it had done so for 128,425 people.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has relied on immigration to boost the Canadian economy since coming to power in 2015, setting an annual target of about 1% of the country's population of nearly 38 million.
In 2019, Canada recorded 341,175 new permanent residents, a 25% gain from 2015, official data show.
Mendicino said that, in part because of the uncertainty about when the borders will reopen, he would look at broadening and accelerating the pathway for immigrants already living in the country to obtain permanent residency.
According to the latest 2016 census data, more than one-in-five Canadians are foreign born.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, additional reporting by Julie Gordon,; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Aurora Ellis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU