171 killed by explosive war remnants this year in Syria so far, say reports

-
ALSO READ
Ready to confront any Turkish attack: Syrian Army on to recent shelling
Samsung launches Smart Monitor M8 32-inch in India at Rs 59,999: Know more
Airstrikes in eastern Syria intended to send message to Iran, says US
US airstrikes target Iran backed militia-controlled areas in east Syria
At least 3 killed as Russia rains cruise missiles on Ukraine's Dnipro
-
A total of 171 civilians have so far been killed in 2022 by explosions of landmines and other ordnance left uncovered in previous war zones across Syria, a war monitor reported.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Sunday said that 171 civilians, including 86 children, have been killed and 251 people, including 141 children, have been wounded by the explosives so far this year, Xinhua news agency reported.
On Sunday, three children were killed by an explosive device in the village of Daba'a south of the central province of Homs, according to the UK-based watchdog group and the state news agency SANA.
Almost every week, the Syrian Army detonates explosives it uncovers in various previous battle zones.
In June, the UN said explosive ordnance contamination represents a major protection concern, with one in two Syrians estimated to be living in contaminated areas.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU