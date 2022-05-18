China: No information provided by US investigators about March plane crash

-
ALSO READ
US investigators head to China to probe plane crash that killed 132 people
China done with most airline crash search, working on preliminary report
US investigators fly to China to aid in Boeing plane crash probe
China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 people on board
No survivors found in Chinese plane crash; 132 lives feared lost
-
China said Wednesday that US investigators haven't released any information about the cause of a China Eastern Airlines jetliner crash in March after The Wall Street Journal reported its flight data recorder indicated someone pushed the Boeing 737-800 into a steep dive.
American investigators confirmed to the Civil Aviation Administration of China that they released no information to reporters, the government newspaper Global Times reported. Phone calls to CAAC weren't answered.
A foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, referred reporters to the Global Times report in response to requests for information about the investigation.
All 123 passengers and nine crew members were killed on March 21 when the plane dived from about 8,800 meters (29,000 feet) while flying from Kunming in China's southwest to Guangzhou near Hong Kong. Debris was scattered across a mountainous area.
The Journal, citing people familiar with US officials' preliminary assessment, said the data recorder suggests inputs to the controls pushed the plane into the fatal dive. It said American investigators were looking at the actions of a pilot and there also was a possibility someone else could have broken into the cockpit and caused the crash.
A seven-member team from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived in China on April 2 to help with the investigation of the U.S.-manufactured aircraft. Its flight data recorder was being analyzed at a laboratory in Washington.
The 737-800 has one of the aviation industry's best safety records. China's airline industry, one of the world's biggest, has had relatively few mishaps in recent years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU