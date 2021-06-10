China's top university under fire for using women to lure applicants

-
ALSO READ
Uber appeals $59 million California fine over sexual assault data request
Chinese dreams of the future
Hathras case: Gang rape can not be ruled out, says AIIMS report to CBI
WHO study finds 1 in 3 women experience physical, sexual violence
Harvey Weinstein appeals rape conviction, blames 'cavalier' judge
-
One of the top universities in China is facing criticism for using women to lure applicants into a sexually suggestive online advertisement.
Critics have pointed out that Nanjing University (NJU) is objectifying women.
The university posted the advertisement on Weibo on Monday, the first day of the gaokao exams, China's national college entrance tests.
According to South China Morning Post, the advertisement featured six photos of current students holding up signs in front of different parts of the campus.
Two of the photos attracted the most criticism. One included a pretty woman holding up a sign that read, "Do you want to live at the library with me, from morning till night?" and the other said, "Do you want me to become part of your youth?"
The other photos, especially when men held up the signs, did not feature the seemingly suggestive text.
For example, one man was pictured holding a sign that said, "Do you want to become an honest, diligent and ambitious NJU student?"
The ads became controversial online almost immediately.
"The problem with this photo is that it treats women as if they should be someone's belonging. These women made it to NJU, but now they are 'part of someone else's youth'? That is ridiculous," one comment said on Weibo.
Another wrote: "As a top university, you should recruit based on your resources and quality of your academics, instead of using hot guys and pretty women to lure people."
NJU deleted the ads after they receiving the criticism.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU