China says indicators give good reason to believe in sustained recovery

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese economic indicators are providing a good reason to believe that a sustained recovery is underway, the country's statistics bureau said on Monday, after the world's second-biggest further expanded in the third quarter.

There's also good reason to be confident about China's full-year economic growth, Liu Aihua, spokeswoman at the National Bureau of Statistics, told a press briefing after the release of third-quarter gross domestic product.

While third-quarter GDP growth lagged behind expectations, the month of September saw improvement in all major indicators for the first time this year.

