China says indicators give good reason to believe in sustained recovery

-
ALSO READ
China's GDP grows 4.9% y-o-y in September quarter, misses expectations
Chinese economy to rebound in H2 2020, stimulus needed to bolster recovery
China's factory recovery accelerates in July at a faster pace: PMI
China industrial profits rise 11.5% in June, signal economic recovery
China's August industrial output accelerates as recovery gathers pace
-
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese economic indicators are providing a good reason to believe that a sustained recovery is underway, the country's statistics bureau said on Monday, after the world's second-biggest economy further expanded in the third quarter.
There's also good reason to be confident about China's full-year economic growth, Liu Aihua, spokeswoman at the National Bureau of Statistics, told a press briefing after the release of third-quarter gross domestic product.
While third-quarter GDP growth lagged behind expectations, the month of September saw improvement in all major indicators for the first time this year.
(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU