T-Mobile to pay US customers $350 mn in settlement over massive data breach

-
ALSO READ
Online survey finds respondents blame telecom firms, banks for data breach
Germany indicts arms control law breach suspect over Russia sale
T-Mobile agrees to pay $350 mn in data breach affecting 77 mn users
Sebi tweaks cybersecurity and cyber resilience framework for AMCs
Nvidia data breach exposes data of 71,000 employees: Report
-
T-Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to settle multiple class-action suits in the US, stemming from a data breach disclosed last year affecting tens of millions of people, media reports said.
In the proposed settlement, T-Mobile also agreed to spend an extra $150 million on cybersecurity through the end of 2023. Court documents outlining the proposed agreement were filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri.
More than 76 million US residents affected by the breach will be part of the proposed class, according to a court filing accompanying the settlement agreement. During its initial disclosures surrounding the breach, T-Mobile had said it believed a hacker had stolen information on about 53 million current, former or prospective customers. The company began investigating the breach in August 2021 after Vice reported claims made on an underground online forum offering T-Mobile customer data for sale, CNN reported.
If approved, T-Mobile's $350 million will go into a fund covering payments to class members, as well as legal and administrative fees.
"Customers are first in everything we do and protecting their information is a top priority," T-Mobile said in a statement on its website. "Like every company, we are not immune to these criminal attacks. Our efforts to guard against them continue and over the past year we have doubled down on our extensive cybersecurity program."
The company added it has created a "cybersecurity transformation office" reporting to CEO Mike Sievert and hired cybersecurity firm Mandiant as well as consulting firms Accenture and KPMG "to design strategies and execute plans" to improve its cybersecurity posture.
--IANS
san/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU