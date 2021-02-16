Citigroup can't recoup Revlon payouts after nearly $900 mn gaffe: US judge

-
ALSO READ
Citigroup terminates manager involved in running QAnon website
How Madurai boy Anand Selvakesari is breaking the mould at Citigroup
Citigroup to set aside over $1 billion to combat racial wealth gap
Oil rises for 5th day straight on surprise fall in US stocks, vaccine hopes
Banks lower revenue outlook as coronavirus pandemic crimps loan demand
-
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday said Citigroup Inc cannot recoup half a billion dollars of its own money that it mistakenly wired lenders of cosmetics maker Revlon Inc.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said the Aug. 11, 2020, wire transfers at issue were "final and complete transactions, not subject to revocation."
The case stemmed from an incident where Citigroup, acting as Revlon's loan agent, wired $893 million to Revlon's lenders, appearing to pay off a loan not due until 2023.
Citigroup had intended to send a $7.8 million interest payment, and blamed human error for the gaffe.
Some lenders returned money they were sent, but 10 asset managers including Brigade Capital Management, HPS Investment Partners and Symphony Asset Management refused, prompting Citigroup's lawsuit to recoup the estimated $501 million they received.
Citigroup had argued that the lenders should return the money because they knew or should have known it made a mistake, and that Revlon could not afford the payment.
But in a 101-page decision, following a six-day trial in December, Furman noted that the transfers matched "to the penny" what the lenders were owed, and said it appeared there had never been a mistake of this size before.
"The non-returning lenders believed, and were justified in believing, that the payments were intentional," Furman wrote. "To believe otherwise - to believe that Citibank, one of the most sophisticated financial institutions in the world, had made a mistake that had never happened before, to the tune of nearly $1 billion - would have been borderline irrational."
Citigroup had no immediate comment. Lawyers for the bank and for the asset managers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Administrative agents typically distribute interest payments and perform back-office services for clients such as Revlon.
Industry groups have said a ruling against Citigroup could expose banks to excessive liability risks.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Imani Moise in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Matthew Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU