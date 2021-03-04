Court hearing for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists enters fourth day

-
ALSO READ
Three former pro-democracy lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong by police
Over 10,000 arrested in connection to social unrest in Hong Kong: Police
Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers resign after China moves to quash dissent
Hong Kong police arrest nearly 290 at protests over election delay
US calls on Beijing for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners
-
A marathon court hearing for 47 democracy activists charged under Hong Kong's national security law entered its fourth day on Thursday, as the court deliberates whether the defendants will be granted bail.
The mass case is the most sweeping action taken against the city's pro-democracy camp since the security law was implemented last June. The activists were charged and detained on Sunday over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities say was part of a plot to paralyse Hong Kong's government.
The bail proceedings ongoing since Monday have lasted often a full day and at times into the morning, and several defendants have fallen ill.
If the defendants are denied bail, it would mean that most of Hong Kong's pro-democracy figures would be in jail or in self-exile abroad amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
Under Hong Kong's common law system, defendants are usually granted bail for non-violent crimes. But the national security law removed the presumption of bail, with a clause saying it will not be granted unless the judge has sufficient grounds to believe defendants will not continue to commit acts endangering national security.
The 47 are part of a broader group of 55 activists who were arrested in January for their role in the primary elections. Eight of them were not charged on Sunday.
The primary was aimed at determining the strongest candidates to field for a legislative council election that would give the pro-democracy camp the best chance to gain a legislative majority. The government later postponed the legislative elections, citing public health risks from the coronavirus.
If the pro-democracy camp had won a majority, at least some members of the camp had plans to vote down major bills that would eventually force Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to resign. Authorities said the activists' participation in the primary was part of a plan to paralyse the city's legislature and subvert state power.
The national security law criminalises secession, subversion, collusion with foreign forces to intervene in the city's affairs as well as terrorism. Serious offenders could face life imprisonment.
Prominent pro-democracy advocate Joshua Wong, who is currently serving a 13 1/2-month jail sentence on protest-related charges, as well as Benny Tai, the co-founder of the 2014 Occupy Central movement, are among the activists charged this week.
The case has drawn international scrutiny, with advocacy groups and politicians condemning the charges. U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had earlier called the charges deeply disturbing and said the national security law was being used to eliminate political dissent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU