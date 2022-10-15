Development banks pass climate 2019 goal, urged to help poor more

-
ALSO READ
Global climate goal could be in peril without carbon price reform
Pakistan fatal flooding has hallmarks of warming induced by climate change
India could become carbon neutral before its 2070 goal, says IRENA chief
Investors commit $7.1 trn of assets in pursuit of 1.5 deg C climate goal
Challenges faced by island states amid climate change key focus of CDRI: PM
-
The world's top development banks provided more than $80 billion last year to help countries tackle climate change, passing a goal they set in 2019, according to a report published Friday.
The European Investment Bank, or EIB, said it and seven other financial institutions committed almost $50.7 billion to low- and middle-income countries, and over $31 billion to rich nations in 2021.
Multilateral development banks such as the EIB and the World Bank had pledged three years ago to collectively achieve those targets by 2025.
Still, the banks have faced calls to step up their lending for climate projects even more, particularly to struggling economies which are unable to finance projects in other ways.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this week that development banks' current business models were painfully averse to risk.
This causes projects such as renewable energy installation to be many times more expensive in poor countries than in rich nations, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 07:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU