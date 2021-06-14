Dollar little changed as traders seek direction from Fed Reserve meeting

-
ALSO READ
England vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming, match and toss timings
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live streaming available on Sony LIV app
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand makes six changes in its playing 11
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
ENG vs NZ 1st Test playing 11: England's Bracey, Robinson to make debut
-
By Kevin Buckland
TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held steady against major currencies on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly gain in more than a month, as traders closed short positions ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.
The greenback was trading little changed at $1.21075 against the euro in Asia, after touching an almost one-month top of $1.2093 in the previous session, amid caution ahead of the Fed meeting that runs two days to Wednesday.
The yen was at 109.715, after weakening to 109.840 on Friday for the first time since June 4.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was mostly flat at 90.510 from as high as 90.612 on Friday. It finished last week with a 0.4% advance.
In recent weeks, the index has fluctuated as traders weighed if inflationary pressure as the economy reopens after the pandemic could force the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) into an earlier tapering of stimulus.
Repeated comments by policy makers that inflation would be transitory calmed those jitters, but markets also now anticipate the Fed may be close to giving clues on the timing for slimming its asset-purchase programme.
"The dollar repositioning shows some nerves heading into the FOMC policy update," NAB strategist Jason Wong wrote in a note.
"Over the past month there appears to have been a growing chorus that the time to talk about tapering bond purchases had been reached."
Among other currencies, New Zealand's dollar held onto declines from last week to trade at $0.71315, after matching the lowest since mid-April at $0.71160 on Friday.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded around $39,000 after recovering from close to $31,000 last week.
Rival ether was at around $2,500, the middle of a narrowing trading range spanning the past month.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0029 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar
$1.2105 $1.2109 -0.03% -0.92% +1.2112 +1.2103
Dollar/Yen
109.7550 109.6600 +0.09% +6.26% +109.7650 +109.7300
Euro/Yen
132.86 132.79 +0.05% +4.68% +132.9100 +132.7500
Dollar/Swiss
0.8983 0.8980 +0.05% +1.55% +0.8983 +0.8978
Sterling/Dollar
1.4114 1.4114 +0.01% +3.32% +1.4118 +1.4096
Dollar/Canadian
1.2160 1.2170 -0.08% -4.51% +1.2164 +1.2157
Aussie/Dollar
0.7704 0.7707 -0.04% +0.15% +0.7710 +0.7701
NZ
Dollar/Dollar 0.7137 0.7128 +0.13% -0.61% +0.7141 +0.7130
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU