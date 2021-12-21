Dollar recovers some losses; euro extends gains as risk sentiment recovers

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 schedule, qualification scenarios, team standings
Pedri indispensable as Spain bids to make semis at Euro Cup 2021
Belgium takes on Italy for a spot in Euro cup 2021 semifinals today
Euro 2020 highlights: Kane scores a brace as England thrash Ukraine 4-0
Euro Cup 2021 final date, match time, live telecast and streaming in India
-
By Saikat Chatterjee
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar recouped some overnight losses and the euro gained for a second day on Tuesday as risk sentiment recovered partially after a selloff in global markets.
Major currencies held within well-worn trading ranges, however, as a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant forced countries to reimpose restrictions, raising concerns over the near-term economic outlook.
Risk appetite took a blow on Monday after U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is key to President Joe Biden's hopes of passing a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill - known as Build Back Better - said on Sunday he would not support the package prompting a selloff in global markets.
"Tuesday's reversal comes after U.S. Senator Manchin puts forward proposals to support President Biden's $1.75 trillion fiscal bill with poor liquidity probably exaggerating some of yesterday's moves," said Kenneth Broux, an FX strategist at Societe Generale.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down 0.1% at 96.42, but above Monday's low of 96.33.
In terms of the bigger picture, the dollar is still within striking distance of a 16-month high of 96.914 hit last week, after the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the door to as many as three interest rate increases in 2022.
Investors still remain bullish on the outlook for the greenback with latest positioning data near their highest levels in more than two years.
The Australian dollar, which was among the hardest hit currencies thanks to its high correlation to the global economic outlook, bounced on Tuesday, snapping a two-day weakening streak.
The euro inched higher to $1.1293, and the safe haven yen lost ground to 113.61 per dollar.
Elsewhere, Turkey's lira rocketed 15% higher on Tuesday, extending its historic recovery from record lows, after President Tayyip Erdogan unveiled a plan he said would guarantee local currency deposits against market fluctuations.
Bitcoin gained 4% to $48,700 after trending lower for the past few weeks.
A broader gauge of currency market volatility edged higher to 6.6% after falling to a one-month low last week.
Graphic: Dollar positions https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/akpezokgjvr/dollar%20positions.JPG
Graphic: World FX rates https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; additional reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong; editing by Ed Osmond and Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU