Dollar set to snap 2-day losing streak on Russia-Ukraine tension, Yen gains

-
ALSO READ
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Russia's Ukraine invasion could begin next week, says US
How will the Russia-Ukraine crisis, US Fed affect rupee?
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
Russia to face 'massive consequences' if it moved against Ukraine: Blinken
-
By Saikat Chatterjee
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar is set to break a two-day losing streak on Thursday, while the Japanese yen gained, after a Russian news report of mortar fire in eastern Ukraine jangled market nerves and boosted safe haven bets.
While the greenback retreated from highs in Asia after the news broke, investors remained wary that Russia will attack Ukraine, burnishing the dollar's safe haven appeal despite optimism at the start of this week that a diplomatic solution would be found to prevent conflict.
Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar steadied at 95.751 after rising above 96 in early Asian trading. It fell to a Feb. 11 low in the previous session.
Russia-backed rebels accused Ukrainian forces of shelling their territory in violation of agreements aimed at ending conflict in the contested Donbass area, the RIA news agency said, a report denied by Ukraine.
But in a sign that markets were not panicking, the rouble remained below a November 2020 high of 80 hit last month, while bond yields were only modestly higher. Ukraine and Russia's sovereign dollar bond prices slipped modestly
"The situation remains fluid and we believe markets will remain subject to bouts of risk-on, risk-off in the coming days," Brown Brothers Harriman strategists said in a note.
"Between risk-off impulses and the still-evolving Fed outlook, we believe the dollar uptrend remains intact."
The geopolitical news eclipsed the minutes of the Fed's January meeting, where policymakers agreed it was time to tighten monetary policy but also that decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of data.
Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell and the yield curve steepened after the minutes as traders reassessed the probability of a 50 basis point (bps) hike at the Fed's March meeting. Money markets were pricing in a 72% likelihood of a 50 bps hike next month compared to 80% at the start of the week.
The euro rebounded after falling as much as 0.4% on the Ukraine news. But Ukraine's denial, and the location of the reported attack within already contested territory, calmed things and the euro last traded at $1.1373.
The yen and Swiss franc extended gains, up 0.3% and 0.2% respectively versus the greenback.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Potter)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU