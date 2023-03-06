JUST IN
Dollar subdued as traders eye Powell's testimony, February jobs report
Before economy regains pre-Covid trend line, slowdown may be setting in
European Union strikes landmark deal to fight greenwashing in bond market
Oil futures slip 1% on worries about more US interest rate hikes
Ukraine war, a year on: Equity markets see negative second-order impact
UK overtakes India as world's 6th-biggest stock market with $3.11 trn mcap
Oil prices falls more than 1% as growth fears offset China demand hopes
European shares struggle, bond yields jump after bright economic data
Brent oil falls on fears of global economic slowdown, rate hike fears
Asia shares creep higher, wary on US Fed Reserve and BOJ outlooks
Business Standard

Dollar subdued as traders eye Powell's testimony, February jobs report

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, was down 0.057% at 104.560, but not far off a seven-week high of 105.36 it touched last week

Topics
US Dollar | Jerome Powell | jobs

Reuters  |  SINGAPORE 

Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

The U.S. dollar made a tentative start to the week on Monday as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and looked towards for a February jobs report that will likely influence how hawkish the U.S. central bank will be.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, was down 0.057% at 104.560, but not far off a seven-week high of 105.36 it touched last week. The index last week clocked a weekly loss for the first time since January.

After delivering jumbo hikes last year, the Fed has raised interest rates by 25 basis points in its latest two meetings, but a slew of resilient economic data has stoked market fears that the central bank might return to its aggressive path.

Futures imply a 72% chance the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its meeting on March 22.

The spotlight will be firmly on the February jobs report scheduled for Friday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"U.S. underlying inflation remains stubbornly high well above the Fed's inflation target of 2%," said Joseph Capurso, head of international and sustainable economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Recent data suggest that consumer spending is not slowing much, while the labour market is unsustainably tight, Capurso said in a note, adding that Powell would likely be hawkish in his testimony.

Citi strategists expect Powell to indicate a preference for a 25 bps hike but leave all options on the table, since he will speak before the jobs data are released.

Citi expects an increase in payrolls of 255,000 following January's enormous 517,000 jump. A large surprise on the upside could lead to a 50 bps hike from the Fed, Citi said.

Meanwhile, the euro was down 0.02% to $1.0632, having gained 0.8% last week.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.01% to 135.85 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.203, down 0.08% on the day.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.9072 per dollar and was last changing hands at 6.9067. On Sunday, China set a modest target for 2023 economic growth of around 5% as it kicked off the annual session of its National People's Congress.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose 0.95% to $22,455.94, having fallen 5% on Friday. Ethereum was up 0.51% at $1,567.30.

The Australian dollar fell 0.19% to $0.676, while the kiwi eased 0.10% to $0.622.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0128 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.0627 $1.0634 -0.06% -0.82% +1.0637 +1.0615

Dollar/Yen 135.7550 135.8000 +0.00% +3.48% +135.9300 +0.0000

Euro/Yen 144.29 144.46 -0.12% +2.84% +144.6000 +144.1600

Dollar/Swiss 0.9370 0.9361 +0.11% +1.34% +0.9372 +0.9364

Sterling/Dollar 1.2028 1.2043 -0.14% -0.56% +1.2040 +1.2024

Dollar/Canadian 1.3610 1.3599 +0.10% +0.47% +1.3614 +1.3598

Aussie/Dollar 0.6745 0.6769 -0.34% -1.04% +0.6762 +0.6742

NZ 0.6211 0.6223 -0.25% -2.24% +0.6219 +0.6208

Dollar/Dollar

 

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 08:01 IST

