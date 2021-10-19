Dr Reddy's Lab receives USFDA approval to market Lenalidomide capsule

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila gets tentative approval from USFDA for cancer drug
SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely
Snowman Logistics partners with Dr Reddy's for Sputnik vaccine across India
Natco Pharma surges 20%, hits new high on USFDA nod for cancer drug
Capgemini sets up 5G lab in Mumbai; its first in Asia and third globally
-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Lenalidomide capsules, used to treat multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes.
The company has received final approval of its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Lenalidomide capsules in 2.5 mg and 20 mg strengths, and tentative approval for 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 25 mg strengths from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Hyderabad-based drug major said in a regulatory filing.
The company's product is the generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules.
With the approval, Dr Reddy's is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for Lenalidomide capsules, 2.5 mg and 20 mg, the drugmaker said.
In September 2020, the company had announced a settlement agreement of their litigation with Celgene, the maker of Revlimid capsules and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, relating to patents for the branded drug.
In settlement of all outstanding claims in the litigation, Celgene agreed to provide Dr Reddy's with a license to sell volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide capsules in the US, beginning on a confidential date after March 2022, subject to regulatory approval.
The agreed-upon percentages remain confidential.
As part of the settlement, Dr Reddy's is also licensed to sell generic lenalidomide capsules in the US without volume limitation beginning on January 31, 2026.
We are pleased with the Agency's approval of Lenalidomide capsules, 2.5 mg and 20 mg and being eligible for 180-day market exclusivity. We look forward to bringing a more affordable generic version of this drug to market for the benefit of patients, Dr Reddy's Laboratories CEO (North America Generics) Marc Kikuchi said.
Shares of Dr Reddy's were trading 1.31 per cent down at Rs 4,810.15 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU