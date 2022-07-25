Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Nepal's Nagarkot on Monday morning

-
-
An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude rocked Nepal early Monday morning.
The quake took place 21 km NNE of Nagarkot, Nepal. The epicentre was at a depth of 10.0 km, determined to be at 27.907°N degrees North latitude and 85.573°E degrees east longitude.
"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit 21 km NNE of Nagarkot, Nepal, at 5:52 am today," said the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The recent earthquakes in Nepal have caused unprecedented damage to lives and property has necessitated the demand for well-framed policy measures to manage such disasters.
A high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between its capital Kathmandu and the city of Pokhara on April 25, 2015. It is estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people.
The earthquake, which was known as the Gorkha earthquake also shook several cities across north India and tremors were also felt in Lahore, Pakistan, Lhasa in Tibet, and in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Following the quake, Kathmandu's international airport was shut down.
The earthquake triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest, killing 22 people.
A major aftershock took place on May 12, 2015, the epicentre of this quake was near the Chinese border between Kathmandu and Mount Everest. It was estimated that over 200 people were killed in this earthquake and over 2, 500 injured.
Earlier, Nepal had suffered its worst recorded earthquake in 1934. It was measured at 8.0 and destroyed the cities of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Patan.
It has been established that the Indian plate is getting subducted under the Eurasian plate at 5 cm a year. This is responsible for the formation and increasing height of young fold mountains of the Himalayas but is also making the region prone to earthquakes. Disasters like quakes can wreak havoc if preparedness is not ample.
