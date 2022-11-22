Elon Musk cuts Twitter's employee perks including wellness, home internet

boss has cut company perks for employees, including wellness, productivity, home internet, training and development, outschools, daycare and quarterly team activities, according to an internal memo seen by The Verge.

"Allowances will be reevaluated over time and may be added back when the company's financial situation improves," it reads.

Meanwhile, Musk has publicly expressed a desire to improve the social network's direct messages work.

According to The Verge, Musk told his employees that the company would encrypt DMs and work to add encrypted video and voice calling between accounts.

"We want to enable users to be able to communicate without being concerned about their privacy, [or] without being concerned about a data breach at causing all of their DMs to hit the web, or think that maybe someone at could be spying on their DMs," Musk was quoted as saying.

Moreover, after firing about two-thirds of the micro-blogging platform's 7,500 employees in only three weeks after his take over, Musk said that the company is done with layoffs and is hiring again.

At a meeting with employees, Musk also claimed that Twitter is now actively hiring for positions in engineering and sales, reports The Verge.

He also asked the staffers to recommend potential candidates.

