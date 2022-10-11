JUST IN
Japanese automaker Nissan says it is pulling out of Russia amid war
Business Standard

Elon Musk's affordable internet service Starlink debuts in Japan

Elon Musk-run Starlink on Tuesday entered Japan, making it the first Asian country to get SpaceX's affordable satellite internet service

Topics
Elon Musk | internet service | Japan

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk
Tesla, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

Elon Musk-run Starlink on Tuesday entered Japan, making it the first Asian country to get SpaceX's affordable satellite internet service.

 

Other than Japan, Starlink currently provides satellite internet access in around 40 countries.

Starlink is a constellation of satellites run by SpaceX. After 2023, it also aims to provide global mobile phone service.

SpaceX has more than 2,300 operational Starlink satellites in orbit as of September.

On the microblogging site Twitter, the SpaceX posted: "Starlink launches service in Japan -- first country in Asia".

Earlier, Musk announced that the SpaceX had manufactured more than 1 million Starlink terminals.

The world's richest man last month announced that Starlink is now active on all the continents, including Antarctica.

On Twitter, Musk wrote: "Starlink is now active on all continents, including Antarctica".

He also said "another batch with lasers reaches orbit" after the deployment of 54 Starlink satellites was confirmed by the company.

Starlink can offer speed around 50-200 Mbps.

The McMurdo Station in Antarctica has nearly 1,000 people living and working there during the summer and they already have satellite internet, which is not reliable in rough conditions. There is currently a 17 Mbps link for everyone, according to the US Antarctic Programme.

--IANS

aj/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 18:16 IST

