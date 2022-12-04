JUST IN
Elon Musk takes a dig at Joe Biden, advises him to just buy a Tesla
Innovation empowers inclusive world for persons with disabilities: UN chief
Keep Covid military vaccine mandate intact, says US defence chief Austin
White House unveils Bidens' holiday decorations on theme 'We the People'
Nasa astronauts successfully install new roll-out solar array on ISS
US faces pivotal years in countering China, says Pentagon chief Austin
Iran begins construction of new nuclear power plant in Khuzestan
El Salvador sends 10,000 police, army to seal off town on capital outskirts
Around 28 million Afghans will need humanitarian assistance in 2023: UN
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel price cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Innovation empowers inclusive world for persons with disabilities: UN chief
Business Standard

Elon Musk takes a dig at Joe Biden, advises him to just buy a Tesla

Elon Musk advised Joe Biden to buy a Tesla after the US president revealed plans to build 5 lakh electric vehicle charging stations across the country

Topics
Elon Musk Tesla | Joe Biden

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Elon Musk on Sunday advised Joe Biden to buy a Tesla, as the US President revealed plans to build 5 lakh electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country.

Biden recently announced the release of the first round of funding for a nationwide EV charging network, financing the construction of stations in 35 states.

"We're building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The great American road trip will be fully electrified," posted Biden on Twitter.

Musk replied: "Or you can just buy a Tesla".

Biden further posted from @POTUS account: "You hired me to get things done - I hope I'm making you proud."

Musk again replied: "I kinda like this post tbh (to be honest)".

Earlier this year, Musk said no one was watching Biden after the President did not mention Tesla during his State of the Union speech.

"Nobody is watching the State of the Union," Musk told CNBC.

Biden had touted the combined $18 billion investments by Ford and GM to build electric vehicles, while Tesla was not mentioned in Biden's address to the nation.

Musk later tweeted directly to Biden, saying "Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles and is investing more than double GM + Ford combined".

Biden "is treating the American public like fools" the Tesla CEO had said.

However, in his first-ever public acknowledgement of Musk-run Tesla's contribution to the world of EVs, Biden had said in February that the country is building a reliable national public charging network to counter Chinese challenge in the EV market.

"From iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, to innovative younger companies, manufacturing is coming back to America after decades," he had said.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk Tesla

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 12:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.