Ex-US President Trump launches his Twitter-like app 'Truth Social' on iOS

-
ALSO READ
Trump's 'Truth Social' app likely to launch on Feb 21: Report
Court rejects Donald Trump's efforts to keep records from 1/6 panel
Twitter testing new safety feature to block accounts using foul language
Trump goes to court trying to get Twitter to reinstate his account
Twitter launches subscription-based feature 'super follows' for iOS users
-
Banned from all top social media platforms including Twitter, former US President Donald Trump on Monday launched his own social media app called Truth Social on President's Day that is currently available for Apple users.
The app on iOS platform resembles Twitter, which was previously Trump's preferred social media network.
Trump was banned from the platform in early 2021 after Twitter said he was inciting violence in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol building.
Truth Social, developed by Trump's new media company, is now live on the iOS App Store in the US.
According to The Verge, some users who signed up through the site have been shown vague "Something went wrong" error messages, while others are reportedly being told that they've been put on a waitlist due to "massive demand."
Instead of tweets, Truth Social reportedly refers to individual posts as "Truths" which are shown to users on a "Truth Feed."
If you see a "Truth" that you want to share with your followers, you can apparently "ReTruth" it.
Truth Social has reportedly been in beta since December with around 500 users on the platform.
Truth Social is Trump's second attempt at a new platform. In May last year, he launched a blog which was shut down in less than a month.
The new app was developed by the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), Trump's media company helmed by former US Representative Devin Nunes.
Trump has also made the first post on the Truth Social app.
His son, Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday, shared a screenshot of the former President's first post on the social media platform.
"Get ready! Your favorite President will see you soon," he wrote on the new platform.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU