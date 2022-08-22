Flood wreaks havoc in Balochistan, kills 8 more; death toll mounts to 225

Floods continue to wreak havoc in as eight more people lost their lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 225, ARY News reported.

A total of 105 men, 55 women and 65 children lost their lives to floods and related incidents in .

A total of 26,567 homes were damaged and 7,167 homes were demolished as a result of the flash floods and incessant rains in the province.

Rescue and relief operations are underway for flood-affected people. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) provided 1,150 tents, 650 food packets, 450 blankets, 250 water coolers and 200 gas cylinders to flood-affected people.

Notably, the recent eight deaths have been reported in Bolan, Quetta and Jaffarabad districts. A total of 1,07,377 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods, PDMA data shows.

Recently, a major gas pipeline in the province has also been washed away suspending gas supply to many cities. Flooding in the Bolan river washed away a 24-inch-wide gas pipeline passing under the riverbed near the Bibi Nani area, suspending gas supply to Quetta, Pishin, Mastung, Kalat, Pishin, Ziarat and other towns.

Recent floods and rainfall in have created havoc in the country. National Highway 50 (DI Khan-Kuchlak, Quetta) was blocked due to landslides in Dhana Sar Town in . Moreover, massive flooding in Musa Khail, district Balochistan, wiped out the roads causing suspension of traffic.

A total of 18 bridges and 690 km of roads have been damaged amid the recent rains in the country. Balochistan has seen unprecedentedly heavy rains this year. On the other hand, the heavy rains and floods caused internet outages in Pakistan's central and northern parts.

Amidst the ongoing devastation and wreckage caused by heavy rains and floods in different parts of Pakistan, the Federal Ministry for Climate Change in has warned of more rains in the coming weeks as the federal cabinet declared a "monsoon emergency" in the country.

At least 549 people have died in in the past month as a result of flash floods brought on by unusually strong monsoon rains, with rural areas in the province of Balochistan among the worst affected.

According to the NDMA, the past month saw 133 per cent more rain than the 30-year average, making it the wettest in three decades.

