Singapore government to repeal colonial-era law criminalising gay sex

The Singaporean government is set to repeal a colonial-era law that criminalises consensual sex between men, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.
"The government will repeal section 377A and decriminalise sex between men," Lee added on Sunday during his speech at the annual National Day Rally.
"I believe this is the right thing to do and something that most Singaporeans will now accept. This will bring the law into line with current social mores and I hope, provide some relief to gay Singaporeans."
Singapore's Section 377A makes acts of "gross indecency" between men punishable by an imprisonment term of up to two years in the largely conservative city-state, dpa news agency reported.
The law is rarely enforced in practice, although it has remained on the law books long after its introduction by the British during colonial rule.
The Prime Minister said that repealing the law would not "trigger a drastic shift in our societal norms across the board" and that his government would continue to "uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage".
"Under the law, only the marriages between one man and one woman are recognised in Singapore... The government has no intention of changing the definition of marriage," Lee added.
The premier went on to say that that the country's constitution would be amended to ensure same-sex marriage can't be legalised by a court ruling.
--IANS
int/khz/
