French air traffic controllers to stage strike for higher wages on Sept 16

Air traffic in France will be severely disrupted this Friday due to a strike over wages, the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) has warned. French air traffic controllers are taking action to demand higher wages due to soaring inflation.
The national strike will last from 6 a.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday, DGAC announced on Tuesday.
In addition to calling for higher wages, air traffic controllers will also use this strike to force authorities to open up employment in aviation, especially in air traffic control, Xinhua news agency reported.
"From 2029 to 2035, a third of the body will be retiring, it is imperative to anticipate and plan recruitment," the National Union of Air Traffic Controllers (SNCTA) said, adding that "failure to do so will have inevitable consequences in terms of public service, working conditions and mobility".
The SNCTA and the DGAC have called on airlines to reduce their flight services by 50 per cent on Friday, both in Metropolitan France and in the French overseas territories. Passengers are being advised to postpone their trips.
Meanwhile, SNCTA said on Tuesday that a second strike could be expected between September 28 and 30.
