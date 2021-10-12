G20 leaders discuss Afghanistan and counterterrorism efforts: White House

Leaders of the G-20 countries on Tuesday discussed the situation in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, including the critical need to maintain a laser-focus on efforts and ensure safe passage for foreign nationals still stuck in the country.

Attended by leaders of G-20 countries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, the group during the G-20 Extraordinary summit on held virtually also agreed to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people through independent organisations, the said.

The leaders discussed the critical need to maintain a laser-focus on our enduring efforts, including against threats from ISIS-K, and ensuring safe passage for those foreign nationals and Afghan partners with documentation seeking to depart Afghanistan," said in a readout of President Biden's meeting with leaders.

The leaders also reaffirmed their collective commitment to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people through independent organisations and to promote fundamental human rights for all Afghans, including women, girls, and members of minority groups, it said.

The said that the US remains committed to working closely with the community to address problems in

The US remains committed to working closely with the international community and using diplomatic, humanitarian, and economic means to address the situation in and support the Afghan people, it said.

The meeting took place days after American officials met Afghanistan's ruling in Doha, Qatar, for their first face-to-face talks since the US pulled its troops from the war-torn country in August.

US officials have said the talks are a continuation of engagement with the on matters of national interest, not about giving legitimacy to the hardline Islamic group-led government in Kabul.

