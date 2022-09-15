G7 nations to take tougher stance on trade with China: German official

-
ALSO READ
Crypto friendly Singapore mulls tougher restrictions amid meltdown
Hyundai India opens bookings for Venue N Line; here's what to expect
Delhi Metro's Blue Line section hit by tech snag once again, DMRC tweets
Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line delayed due to signaling issue
Local train services hit on Mumbai's harbour line due to power issue
-
The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more coordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade, Germany's economy minister said Thursday.
After a two-day meeting with fellow G-7 officials, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck told reporters that discussions about China were part of an effort to ensure high international trade standards and to prevent Beijing from using its economic might to steamroll other nations.
The naivety toward China is over, Habeck said, referring to Germany's own position on China. The time when one said Trade, no matter what,' regardless of the social or humanitarian standards, ... is something we shouldn't allow ourselves anymore.
He said Germany would work to persuade the European Union to establish a more robust trade policy toward China and respond as Europeans to the coercive measures that China takes to protect its economy.
The other partner countries will do exactly the same, Habeck said, adding that the G-7 members - which also include Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United States - agreed to coordinate their respective actions.
In a joint statement following the meeting at Neuhardenberg Palace, east of Berlin, the G-7 didn't explicitly name China.
The statement expressed concerns about unfair practices, such as all forms of forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft, lowering of labor and environmental standards to gain competitive advantage, market-distorting actions of state-owned enterprises, and harmful industrial subsidies, including those that lead to excess capacity.
The group also pledged to continue seeking a reform of the World Trade Organization. The United States has been particularly wary of subjecting itself to the Geneva-based body's jurisdiction on trade matters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU