Germany's Bayer to buy US gene therapy specialist AskBio in a $4bn deal

-
ALSO READ
Bayer CropScience hits all-time high as Q1 net jumps 86% YoY to Rs 252 cr
Bayer: Investors must wait for a better entry point for significant gains
Bayer CropScience surges 10% on strong Q4 results; stock nears record high
Bayer agrees to settle Roundup cancer lawsuits for up to $10.9 billion
Bayer CropScience posts Q4 net profit of Rs 31.5 cr
-
German health care company Bayer said Monday it is buying Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, a US-based firm specializing in gene therapy, in a deal worth up to USD 4 billion.
Bayer said it will pay USD 2 billion up front for privately held AskBio plus potential success-based milestone payments of up to another USD 2 billion.
About three-quarters of the latter are expected to be due over the next five years, it added.
AskBio is headquartered at Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and has facilities in Edinburgh, Paris and San Sebastin, Spain.
The acquisition will allow Bayer to advance the establishment of a cell and gene therapy platform that can be at the forefront of breakthrough science, contributing to preventing or even curing diseases caused by gene defects and further driving company growth in the future, Bayer CEO Werner Baumann said.
Bayer said it will own full rights to AskBio's gene therapy platform, but AskBio will continue to operate as an independent company on an arm's-length basis.
Regulatory approval is required for the transaction, which is expected to close during the current quarter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU