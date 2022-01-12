Gold back-pedals after best day in a month; eyes on US inflation data

-
ALSO READ
Gold climbs to 2-month peak on retreating dollar, improved US jobs data
Gold price today at Rs 46,710 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,100 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,080 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,480 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,040 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,800 a kg
-
By Bharat Gautam
(Reuters) - Gold prices retreated on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data that could provide further direction on U.S. monetary policy after comments from the Federal Reserve chair lifted bullion in the last session.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,816.76 per ounce at 1025 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day percentage rise since mid-December on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,817.70.
The dollar recovered slightly, weighing on gold, but "we will have more direction after the release of U.S. Consumer Price Index data today," and if that meets expectations, gold will remain trapped in recent ranges, said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.
Further, "with the fizzling out of the fears of the impact of the Omicron variant, gold could lose some safe haven appeal," Evangelista added.
U.S. inflation data is due at 1330 GMT, with core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, seen rising by 5.4%, its highest in decades and up from 4.9% in the prior month. That could seal the case for an early rise in interest rates.
What's going to be interesting as far as the impact on policymaking goes, with the Fed's focus likely shifting to employment from inflation, is the number on employment costs, StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said.
The dollar steadied above almost two-month lows against its major peers.
Weighing on gold, European shares rose, taking cues from overnight gains on Wall Street after Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in a Congressional testimony, and allayed market fears for a sudden withdrawal of monetary support. [.EU] [MKTS/GLOB]
Spot silver was down 0.3% to $22.70 an ounce, platinum was steady at $970.55 and palladium edged up 0.2% to $1,924.57.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU