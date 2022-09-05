Gold firms above $1,700/oz on hopes of less aggressive rate hikes by Fed

-
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Gold jewellery demand in India likely to dip in H2: World Gold Council
India now the fourth largest gold recycling country: World Gold Council
Govt raises import duty on gold to 15% from 10.75% to curtail CAD
Gold prices fall by Rs 210 per 10 gram in early trading; silver by Rs 500
-
By Brijesh Patel
(Reuters) - Gold prices held above the key $1,700 per ounce level on Monday, as hopes that the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of rate hikes after mixed U.S. jobs data helped offset pressure from a robust dollar.
Spot gold was steady at $1,711.62 per ounce by 0848 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,724.
However, trading is expected to be thin with most of the U.S. markets closed for Labour Day holiday.
Gold posted its best day in nearly a month on Friday after U.S. data showed moderate wage growth in August and a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7% suggested the labor market was starting to loosen.
"Expectations around future Fed rate hikes have softened slightly but the jobs report will have to be paired with a good inflation reading to have any material impact," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
"We may see some support for gold above $1,700 for now but with the dollar so favoured and central banks not easing off the brake, further downside pressure may still come and a break below $1,680 looks very possible."
The European Central Bank is due to meet later this week, where it is expected to deliver a large 75 basis-point interest rate hike to tame record high inflation.
Fed's next policy meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20-21.
Weighing on gold, the dollar index notched a 20-year high against its rivals, making bullion expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]
European shares tumbled after Russia extended a halt on gas flows down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe, sparking worries over energy prices. [.N]
Spot silver rose 0.5% to $18.11 per ounce, platinum gained 0.7% to $840.50, while palladium eased 0.1% to $2,021.45.
Stronger-than-expected platinum shipments to China in the first half of the year spurred shortages elsewhere, as supply declined from mines and recycling, the World Platinum Investment Council said.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU