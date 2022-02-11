Gold slips as chances of hefty Fed rate hike rise after CPI data

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 46,350 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,600 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,500 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,130 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 62,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 48,070 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 63,360 a kg
Precious metals: Gold prices gain Rs 82; silver tumbles Rs 413
-
Gold prices slipped on Friday, as a stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation reading and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official ramped up odds for a hefty interest rate hike next month, sending Treasury yields higher.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,825.29 per ounce by 0141 GMT, while U.S. gold futures dropped 0.7% to $1,824.50.
* U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in January, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years, fuelling speculation for a 50 basis point rate hike from the Fed next month.
* St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said he wanted to see a full percentage point worth of rate hikes over the next three policy meetings by the central bank.
* Rate futures showed a 62% chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points in March following Bullard's remarks, from a 30% chance late on Wednesday.
* Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hovered close to Thursday's August 2019 high of 2%. [US/]
* Higher yields and rate hikes dent the appeal of bullion by raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.
* Russia and Ukraine said they had failed to reach any breakthrough in a day of talks with French and German officials aimed at ending an eight-year separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.
* Britain said the "most dangerous moment" in the West's standoff with Moscow appeared imminent, as Russia held military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following the buildup of its forces near Ukraine.
* Silver fell 0.3% to $23.12 per ounce, platinum was down 0.5% to $1,021.49, and palladium dropped 1% to $2,231.70 per ounce.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Dec
0700 UK GDP Estimate YY, MM Dec
0700 UK Manufacturing Output MM Dec
0700 Germany HICP Final YY Jan
0700 UK GDP Prelim QQ, YY Q4
1500 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Feb
(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU