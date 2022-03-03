Google tells employees to return to offices in US from April 4

-
ALSO READ
What will Silicon Valley learn from Holmes' conviction?
Twitter CEO's paternity leave sparks question of how much is enough
4 Indian-Americans to be in Biden's advisory commission on Asian-Americans
Silicon Valley's fallen superstar faces 20 years behind bars
How India negotiated work-life as Covid kept hitting back-to-office plans
-
Tech giant Google said it will end the voluntary work-from-home period and start having employees in the Bay Area and several other US locations return to the office starting the week of April 4.
"It's been a long and challenging two years since the vast majority of our people started working from home," wrote John Casey, Google's vice president of global benefits in an email to employees that was viewed by CNBC.
"But the advances in prevention and treatment, the steady decline in cases that we continue to see, and the improved safety measures we have implemented across our Bay Area sites now mean we can officially begin the transition to the hybrid work week," Casey added.
Casey said other offices in the US and elsewhere will begin to return based on local conditions, the report said.
Google's latest guidance comes a week after CNBC reported that the company had been relaxing some of its Covid-19 mandates in preparation for a return.
At the time, the company had not determined a new date for the official return since it last pushed off its January 10 deadline amid the omicron surge.
Google said it expects most workers to come to the office three days a week and have two days of remote work.
The note from Casey included previously reported guidelines such as dropping the mask mandate and testing mandates for fully vaccinated employees as well as the reopening of amenities such as cafes, restaurants, massages and shuttles.
Employees entering physical workspaces still must either be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation.
Casey wrote that the company will be testing new ways of working and will "gather insights, data and feedback along the way".
--IANS
vc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU