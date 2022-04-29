Govt agency expects Nepal's economy to grow by 5.84% in current FY22

-
Nepal's economy is projected to grow 5.84 per cent in the current 2021-22 fiscal year ending in mid-July, the country's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) said.
Officials from the agency on Thursday added that the vaccination rate against Covid-19 has motivated the common man to operate as normally as possible in the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021-22, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to the country's Ministry of Health and Population, 66.9 per cent of the total population have been fully vaccinated by Thursday.
Amid the pandemic, Nepal's economy contracted by 2.37 per cent in 2019-20, and grew by 4.25 per cent in 2020-21, according to official figures.
