Guterres hopes attack on Imran won't further affect situation in Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan media watchdog imposes ban on ex-PM Imran Khan's live speeches
Imran Khan's party seeks special security for him at Islamabad airport
UN chief Antonio Guterres to appeal for 'massive support' for Pakistan
Imran Khan's PTI received prohibited funding from foreign, rules ECP
UN chief Antonio Guterres on a two-day visit to flood-hit Pakistan
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and hopes it will not affect the situation in the country further, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.
"We condemn in the strongest possible terms, any political violence, any violence, against politicians or their supporters," he said and called for a "full, transparent investigation" into the attack on Khan.
"We very much hope that this will not create further challenges to the political situation in Pakistan," he added.
Khan, who is the chairman of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Imran (PTI) party, was injured in Wazirabad on Thursday when he was hit in his leg by gunfire while leading a march on the nation's capital.
One person was killed in the attack and at least five others were hurt.
(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)
--IANS
arul/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 06:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU