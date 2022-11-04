JUST IN
US mid-term elections: Misinformation, conspiracy theories on the rise
Guterres hopes attack on Imran won't further affect situation in Pakistan

Khan, who is the chairman of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Imran party, was injured in Wazirabad on Thursday when he was hit in his leg by gunfire while leading a march on the nation's capital

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and hopes it will not affect the situation in the country further, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms, any political violence, any violence, against politicians or their supporters," he said and called for a "full, transparent investigation" into the attack on Khan.

"We very much hope that this will not create further challenges to the political situation in Pakistan," he added.

Khan, who is the chairman of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Imran (PTI) party, was injured in Wazirabad on Thursday when he was hit in his leg by gunfire while leading a march on the nation's capital.

One person was killed in the attack and at least five others were hurt.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 06:36 IST

