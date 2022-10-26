JUST IN
Have completed most of India trade deal, will only sign once happy: UK

Britain has completed majority of sections of a free trade agreement with India but will only sign off on the deal once happy that it is fair and reciprocal, trade department minister Greg Hands said

Topics
UK | Britain | India-UK Free Trade

Reuters  |  LONDON 

India-UK

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has completed the majority of sections of a free trade agreement with India but will only sign off on the deal once happy that it is fair and reciprocal, trade department minister Greg Hands said on Wednesday.

"We have already closed the majority of chapters and look forward to the next round of talks shortly," Hands told parliament. The government had previously said it wanted to complete the deal by Diwali, a deadline which passed earlier this week.

"We are working towards the best deal for both sides and won't sign until we have a deal that is fair, reciprocal and ultimately in the best interests of the British people and the UK economy."

 

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 19:54 IST

