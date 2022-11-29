JUST IN
Qatar, Germany sign 15-years deal for liquefied natural gas amid crisis
India, Azerbaijan hold 5th round of Foreign Office Consultations: MEA

India and Azerbaijan held the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations on November 28 and reviewed bilateral relations comprehensively including, political, trade, and economic matters

Topics
India | Azerbaijan | Ministry of External Affairs

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
India and Azerbaijan held the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations on November 28 and reviewed bilateral relations comprehensively including, political, trade, and economic matters, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

"The Fifth round of India-Azerbaijan Foreign Office Consultations was held in New Delhi on 28 November 2022. Indian delegation was led by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West)," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elnur Mammadov, led Azerbaijan's delegation. The 4th Foreign Office Consultations were held in Baku on 28 July 2016.

"The two sides reviewed India-Azerbaijan bilateral relations comprehensively including, political, trade & economic, consular, culture, and education matters. Views were also exchanged on regional issues and cooperation in the UN and other multilateral bodies," the MEA said.

This year India and Azerbaijan mark the 30th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relations. India was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan in 1991.

The two countries have successfully diversified cooperation in various areas, especially in trade, commerce and energy sector.

According to MEA, bilateral trade has grown many-folds and today stands around USD 1 Billion (January-September 2022). Azerbaijan is emerging as an important supplier of crude oil to India. ONGC Videsh Limited has significant interests in Azerbaijan's hydrocarbon sector.

About 1400 Indians are living in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is also attracting growing numbers of Indian tourists.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 16:58 IST

