JUST IN
China launches 3 astronauts to its under-construction space station
Indian-origin businessman's store attacked in New Zealand by armed robbers
US weekly flu hospitalisations hit record high since 2010: CDC data
NATO ministers meet to drum up more aid, arms for Ukraine against Russia
New subvariants account for over half of new Covid-19 cases in US
Irish regulator fines Meta $276 mn over data leak that hit Indian users too
General Asim Munir takes charge as Pakistan's new Army chief
Former ISI chief Lt General Faiz Hamid decides to retire early: Reports
Australia's Great Barrier Reef should be placed on 'in danger' list: UN
Health ministry: Israeli fire kills Palestinian in West Bank
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
China launches 3 astronauts to its under-construction space station
Business Standard

India hands $100 mn in assistance to Maldives to ease financial challenges

India on Tuesday handed over $100 million as assistance to the Maldives to ease the financial challenges faced by the strategically located archipelagic state in the Indian Ocean

Topics
Maldives | India | Indian Ocean

Press Trust of India  |  Male 

Modi lands in Maldives
PM Narendra Modi, Maldives

India on Tuesday handed over USD 100 million as assistance to the Maldives to ease the financial challenges faced by the strategically located archipelagic state in the Indian Ocean.

A ceremony was held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer were also present.

"Our special partnership, marked by genuine concern for each other's welfare and interests, delivers every single time and particularly in time of need," tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who joined the ceremony via a video link.

"The Government of India handed over financial assistance of USD 100 million to the Government of Maldives to ease the financial challenges. India remains reliable and steadfast in extending assistance to the Maldives," the Foreign Ministry of the Maldives said in a tweet.

Foreign Minister Shahid thanked India for the timely and generous financial assistance of USD 100 million. "It is truly the strength of our ties that enable mutual growth and cooperation reaffirming #MaldivesIndiaPartnership," he tweeted.

"Our friendship is strong - that is why it has borne fruit. Our friendship is deep - that is why it is appreciated by everyone. Friendship goes on like time, and if friendship is like us then it makes history!" he added.

Last month, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra visited Male where he met Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi and discussed ways to further boost defence cooperation between the two countries.

He had also handed over 24 utility vehicles of a diverse range acquired under India's grant aid to the Maldives National Defence Force.

Kwatra also called on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and held substantive discussions on bilateral relations, including on the progress of ongoing development projects in the island nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maldives

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 21:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.