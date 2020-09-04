India proposes voluntary G-20 principles on cross border movement

has proposed for the development of voluntary ' Principles on Coordinated Cross-Border Movement of People' at the foreign ministers meeting in Riyadh.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, who participated in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting on Thursday made the proposal, which includes calling for standardised-testing procedures and universal acceptability of test results as well as standardisation of movement and transit protocols.

"Participated at G20 Foreign Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting. To facilitate more cross-border movement of people, proposed that we standardise-testing procedures and universal acceptability of test results, quarantine procedures and movement and transit protocols," EAM S Jaishankar tweeted.

This virtual meeting of the G20 was convened by the current G20 Chair, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, chaired the meeting.

In a statement, the external affairs ministry said that the EAM called on governments around the world to ensure that interests of foreign students are protected and movement of stranded seafarers back to their home country is facilitated.

During the meeting was convened in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, discussions centred on strengthening cooperation across borders in the wake of COVID-19 crisis, the ministry said.

The Ministers also exchanged national experiences and lessons learned from the cross-border management measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his remarks, Jaishankar commended Saudi Arabia for its proactive approach in bringing G20 countries together for dealing with the pandemic.

EAM highlighted the steps taken by in the wake of the pandemic. He apprised the G20 Foreign Ministers about the steps taken by including Vande Bharat Mission and creation of 'travel bubbles' for the welfare and protection of foreign citizens stranded here as well as its own citizens abroad.

