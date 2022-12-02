JUST IN
25 years later, Bangladesh finally gets closer to peace in border region
World Cup Group stage: A celebration of heart, grit, and the beautiful game
Pentagon debuts its stealth bomber, B-21 Raider amid concerns with China
Ricky Ponting rushed to hospital after feeling unwell during commentary
New Zealand's rising import prices drive increase in trade deficit
World Bank approves $250mn for better environmental management in B'desh
Hong Kong remains divided over recent Covid-19 protests in China
What's the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban for western govts?
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says company won't take down antisemitic film
US-European disagreement over climate law persist as Biden meets Macron
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
UK Opposition Labour Party wins by-election in electoral blow to PM Sunak
Business Standard

Infowars host Alex Jones files for bankruptcy protection in Texas

Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre

Topics
Texas | US school shooting

AP  |  Houston 

Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy amid Sandy Hook lawsuits

Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas on Friday as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre.

Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston.

His filing lists $1 billion to $10 billion in liabilities.

The bankruptcy filing comes as Jones faces court orders to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages to relatives of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for calling the massacre a hoax.

A Connecticut jury in October awarded the families $965 million in compensatory damages, and a judge later tacked on another $473 million in punitive damages. Earlier in the year, a Texas jury awarded the parents of a child killed in the shooting $49 million in damages.

Jones has laughed at the awards on his Infowars show, saying he has less than $2 million to his name and won't be able to pay such high amounts.

The comments contradicted the testimony of a forensic economist at the Texas trial, who said Jones and his company Free Speech Systems have a combined net worth as high as $270 million.

Free Speech Systems is also seeking bankruptcy protection.

In documents filed in Free Speech Systems' bankruptcy case in Texas, a budget for the company for Oct. 29 to Nov. 25 estimated product sales would total $2.5 million, while operating expenses would be about $740,000. Jones' salary was listed at $20,000 every two weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Texas

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 21:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.