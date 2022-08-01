Iran's border guards clash with Taliban on eastern side of country: Report

-
ALSO READ
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps ex-member assassinated in Tehran
Iran Foreign Minister suggests flexibility to restore nuclear deal
Dozens of ballistic missiles fired at northern Iraq, US facilities hit
West Bengal civic polls: TMC, BJP workers clash in North 24 Parganas
BJP, Congress workers clash in Tripura: Action will be taken, says CM
-
The Iranian Border Police units and the Taliban forces exchanged fire on the eastern border of Iran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Iran's Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs, Majid Mir-Ahmadi on Sunday said that Afghan border forces made fresh "provocative moves and fired some bullets" at Iranian border guards, which was reciprocated by Iran's forces, Xinhua news agency reported.
The clashes continued for an hour before the Iranian guards brought the situation under control, he added.
Iran has repeatedly told Afghan officials that the country's border guards are required to be well briefed about geographical boundaries and limits lest unwanted slight tensions arise along the common border, Mir-Ahmadi said.
Afghanistan's TOLO news quoted a border commander in the province of Nimroz as saying that one Taliban soldier has died and another one has been wounded in the clash.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU