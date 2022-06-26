Iran state TV announces rocket launch as nuclear talks to resume

-
ALSO READ
Iran seeks creative ways to restore nuclear deal after Russian demand
EU envoy held talks in Tehran amid hopes to restore nuclear agreement
Iran's nuclear chief exudes confidence over ties IAEA
US nuclear industry hopes to double electricity output with new reactors
Iran says disputes 'decreasing' in Vienna talks to revive 2015 nuke deal
-
Iranian state television said on Sunday that Tehran has launched a solid-fueled rocket with a satellite carrier, a day after Iran and the European Union agreed to resume stalled talks over Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.
It's unclear when exactly the rocket was launched, but the announcement came after satellite photos showed preparations at a desert launch pad. Iran had also acknowledged that it planned tests for the satellite-carrying Zuljanah rocket. It was not immediately clear whether the rocket launch was successful.
The news comes after the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, traveled to Tehran in a push to resuscitate stalemated negotiations over Iran's nuclear deal and announced on Saturday that the U.S. and Iran would resume talks in the coming days.
Previous rocket launches have drawn rebukes from the United States.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU