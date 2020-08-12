Iran to hold run-off parliamentary elections on September 11

-
The Iranian government's spokesman said on Tuesday that the run-off parliamentary elections will be held on September 11, Tasnim news agency reported.
This final round of voting will be preceded by a week-long campaign without public gatherings to comply with health protocols, said Ali Rabiee.
In the capital Tehran and two other cities, representatives in Parliament will be elected next year along with the nationwide presidential and city council elections, the spokesman added.
The first round of the parliamentary elections was held on February 21, and the runoff should have been held on April 17 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
