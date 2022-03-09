Iran will never back down on red lines in Vienna talks: President Raisi

-
ALSO READ
Iran rules out likelihood of 'interim deal' in Vienna nuke talks: Report
Iran demands 'verifiable guarantees' from other parties over nuclear deal
Experts in Vienna meet for lifting US sanctions on 2015 nuclear deal: Iran
Vienna nuke talks make 'good progress' in sanctions removal: Iran
Iran says not to sacrifice demands for meeting deadline of nuke talks
-
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed on Tuesday that Iran has not backed down on any of its red lines in the talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and will never do so.
Making the remarks in a meeting held in the Iranian capital Tehran, Raisi added that his administration pursued the strategy of "neutralizing the sanctions" with seriousness in the first step, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Iranian presidency's website.
In the second step, Raisi said, Iran seeks to remove the US sanctions through negotiations, in which full respect for the country has been guaranteed.
He noted that his administration is continuing the talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna completely on the principles and framework established by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, sticking to its declared red lines.
Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with the world powers in July 2015. However, former US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran.
Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in Vienna between Iran and major parties to the JCPOA, namely Russia, China, France, the UK and Germany, in a bid to revive the deal. The US has been indirectly involved in the talks.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU