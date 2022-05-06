Israel PM Bennett says Putin apologised over FM Lavrov's Holocaust remarks

-
ALSO READ
Israel will continue to mediate between Moscow, Kiev: Naftali Bennett
Israel PM Naftali Bennett tests positive for Covid-19; India visit doubtful
Israel wants apology from Russia over Lavrov's Hitler remark
Israel facing unprecedented Covid wave triggered by Omicron: PM Bennett
Israel's Naftali Bennett emerges as a mediator in Russia-Ukraine war
-
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he accepted an apology from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday for controversial remarks about the Holocaust made by Moscow's top diplomat.
The two leaders talked over the phone, after which an Israeli statement said Putin had apologized. However, the Russian statement about the call made no mention of an apology. Instead, it said they emphasized the importance of marking the Nazi defeat in World War II, which Russia celebrates on Monday.
Bennett emerged as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine shortly after Moscow's invasion. But that role was thrown into doubt this week when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made comments about the Holocaust that were deeply offensive to Jews.
Asked in an interview with an Italian news channel about Russian claims that it invaded Ukraine to denazify the country, Lavrov said that Ukraine could still have Nazi elements even though its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is Jewish.
In my opinion, Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it doesn't mean absolutely anything. For some time we have heard from the Jewish people that the biggest antisemites were Jewish, he said, speaking to the station in Russian, dubbed over by an Italian translation.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who has harshly criticized Russia over the invasion, called Lavrov's statement unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error.
The Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust, said Lapid, the son of a Holocaust survivor. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to blame Jews themselves for antisemitism.
He demanded that Russia apologize, and Israel summoned the Russian ambassador in protest.
Bennett, who has been more measured in his criticism of Russia's invasion, also condemned Lavrov's comments. On Thursday, he said Putin had apologized.
The Prime Minister accepted President Putin's apology for Lavrov's remarks and thanked him for clarifying the President's attitude towards the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust, Bennett's office said in a statement.
Evoking Russia's deeply-rooted narrative of suffering and heroism in World War II, Putin has portrayed the war in Ukraine as a struggle against Nazis, even though it has a democratically elected government and a Jewish president whose relatives were killed in the Holocaust.
Israel gained independence in the wake of the Holocaust and has served as a refuge for the world's Jews. The Holocaust and its remembrance remain central to Israel's national identity, and the country marked its annual Holocaust memorial day last week. The Nazis and their collaborators killed 6 million Jews during World War II.
Israel has tried to maintain ties with Russia despite the war, in part because Russia has a large military presence in neighboring Syria, where Israel routinely strikes suspected Iranian military targets. Israel and Moscow coordinate their actions in Syria to avoid coming into conflict.
That paved the way for Bennett to be able to try to mediate between the sides in Ukraine, a role he seems to have resumed this week.
Bennett's office said he and Putin discussed plans to evacuate civilians from a besieged steel plant in the port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine. That came after a call between Bennett and Zelenskyy on Wednesday.
The statement from Bennett said Putin "promised to allow the evacuation of civilians, including wounded civilians, through a U.N. and Red Cross humanitarian corridor.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU