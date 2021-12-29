Israel facing unprecedented Covid wave triggered by Omicron: PM Bennett

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
2nd Omicron case found in Delhi; man traveled to Zimbabwe, S Africa
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
Omicron has higher risk of reinfection than Delta, Beta variants: Singapore
Omicron variant more likely to cause reinfection than Beta or Delta: Study
-
Israel is facing an "unprecedented" wave of the Covid-19 pandemic triggered by the new Omicron variant, said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
"We are going to see very high levels of infections, which have not seen in Israel before," Xinhua news agency quoted Bennett as saying to the state-owned Kan Bet Radio.
The Omicron variant is "unusually contagious, he added.
"We are a moment away from a blizzard of infections, it will happen and we cannot prevent it," the Prime Minister said.
The remarks came as the cabinet has implemented tighter restrictions, including imposing the "green pass" scheme on large shops.
The scheme only allows vaccinated people to enter certain public venues.
Israel, a country with a population of 9.2 million, is reportedly facing the fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the Omicron variant.
In the last 24 hours, Israel reported 623 new Omicron cases, according to the Health Ministry.
The overall number of Omicron cases in Israel now stands at 1,741, with 1,004 of them being passengers from abroad, the ministry said.
Eight of the people infected by Omicron are currently hospitalised, and one of them is in critical condition since he was not vaccinated, it added.
The Ministry also announced the death of an 84-year-old woman who had received three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. She was suspected of being infected with Omicron.
In addition, the Omicron variant was detected in sewage sampling at 19 locations throughout Israel.
Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, Israel has reported a total of 1,371,007 Covid cases and 8,243 deaths.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU