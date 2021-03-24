Japan calls for Renesas help from equipment makers at home and overseas

-
ALSO READ
Renesas says in talks to buy chip designer Dialog for $6 billion
Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire
Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire
Japan's economy grows more than expected on support from trade, capex
Japan service-sector activity declines for 11th month in December: PMI
-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese government bureaucrats have called and emailed equipment makers in Japan and overseas to request they provide parts and machinery to help Renesas Electronics Corp, restore chip production at its fire-damaged plant.
"We can't compel companies to act, but we can request that they do so," an official at Japan's Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry told Reuters. He said, "more than a few" companies had been contacted, although he declined to identify them.
Although officials do not normally intervene on behalf of private companies, the offer of government help, which Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato made on Monday, reflects concern about the potential economic damage caused by further disruptions to supply chains.
Some automakers have curbed production because of a global chip shortage. Any further supply squeeze could force further cuts or even affect electronic equipment manufacturers.
The fire at the 300mm wafer production line at the Renesas Naka plant in Japan destroyed 11 machines and sent smoke billowing through the sensitive clean room. Renesas has said that it would try to restart production there, but that replacing some damaged equipment, including seven plating machines, could take several months. Two-thirds of the chips produced at the facility are for the auto industry.
A Renesas spokeswoman said the chipmaker welcomed the government's assistance. "It might help push things along," she said.
The fire, caused by a power surge in one of the machines, comes after an earthquake stopped production there for three days last month. In 2011, the plant shut down for three months after the deadly earthquake that devastated Japan's northeast coast.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Gerry Doyle)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU