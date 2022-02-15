Japan economy grew last quarter on better spending, exports

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar meets Syrian FM, exchanges views on developments in UNSC
NCLT orders insolvency proceedings against MGF Developments
India, Slovenia discuss developments in Indo-Pacific, relations with EU
Tabreed officially partners with IFC to facilitate expansion in India
The Morning Show, Ep 4: Festive Season, GST Cess, Third Wave of Covid
-
Japan's economy grew at an annual pace of 5.4% in October-December, boosted by improved consumer spending and exports, the government said Tuesday.
Japan's real gross domestic product, or GDP, which measures the value of a nation's products and services, grew 1.3 per cent from the previous quarter, according to Cabinet Office data.
Growth got a boost after measures to curb the spread of coronavirus infections were lifted last year. The restrictions asked restaurants and bars to close early and large-scale events to be cancelled or held with limited crowds.
The future remains uncertain, as the restrictions have come back lately in most parts of Japan, including Tokyo, as the fast-spreading omicron variant has infections and deaths surging.
The latter part of last year had seen people starting to travel again, and go out dining and shopping, before the latest surge. Japan also trails other developed countries in administering vaccination booster shots, at about 10 per cent of the population.
For 2021, the world's third-largest economy grew 1.7 per cent, marking its first growth in three years. That positive number reflects a rebound from a stagnated economy hurt by COVID-19 in 2020. Japan's economy shrank in 2020 and 2019.
During 2021, the economy contracted at an annual rate of 2.7 per cent for the July-September quarter and grew at an annual 2.4 per cent rate during April-June.
The annual numbers show how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate continues for a year.
For the quarter ending in December, domestic demand grew 1.1% on the back of healthy consumer spending. Exports also grew.
Takayuki Toji, economist at SuMi TRUST, said the latest data show a strong recovery because of increased consumer spending as well as an uptick in exports and capital investment on the back of production returning, mainly in the auto industry.
A supply crunch in semiconductors had stalled production. Although that has eased somewhat, supply constraints have returned, putting pressure on investment and exports, Toji said
''We expect the economy to slow down once again this quarter due to an increase in COVID-19 infections, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU