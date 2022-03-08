Libya's oil company says production resumed at largest field after 3 days

-
ALSO READ
Late dictator Gadhafi's son barred from running for president in Libya
Gadhafi's son can compete in upcoming presidential elections, court rules
Oil prices edge up due to supply disruptions in Kazakhstan, Libya
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
-
Libya's national oil company said it resumed oil production Tuesday from the country's largest field three days after an armed group shut it down.
The state-run National Oil Corporation said pump valves at the Sharara field were opened a few minutes after midnight local time.
It said it lifted a force majeure, a legal maneuver that lets a company get out of its contracts because of extraordinary circumstances.
The company said technical workers were working to resume production from el-Feel oil field.
The closure of the two fields caused Libya's daily oil production to drop by 330,000 barrels, the NOC said.
Before the shutdown, Libya's production stood at around 1.2 billion barrels a day.
The North African nation has the ninth-largest known oil reserves in the world, and the biggest oil reserves in Africa.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU