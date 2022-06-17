Musk wants Twitter to be more like WeChat, to allow 'outrageous' comments

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued by Twitter investor over hiding his stake
Can Elon Musk's takeover bring absolute free speech to Twitter?
-
In his first direct call with Twitter employees, Elon Musk briefed them about his plans once he takes over the platform, including making it more like TikTok and WeChat and allowing "outrageous comments".
The Tesla CEO, however, clarified that such comments shouldn't be amplified.
Musk told Twitter employees that the platform needs to become more like WeChat and TikTok if it wants to achieve his goal of reaching one billion users.
"There's no WeChat equivalent outside of China. You basically live on WeChat in China. If we can recreate that with Twitter, we'll be a great success," he told Twitter staff via a virtual meeting late on Thursday.
"I think Twitter can be much better about informing people of serious issues," he added.
Twitter should be "contributing to a stronger, longer lasting civilisation where we are better able to understand the nature of reality".
On bots, he said that "it needs to be much more expensive to have a troll army".
The Tesla CEO has threatened to stop the $44 billion deal over the presence of an actual number of bots on the platform.
Responding to an employee's question, Musk said he believed people should be able to "say pretty outrageous things within the law" but that such speech shouldn't necessarily be amplified, reports The Verge.
He told employees he is in favour of having users pay to be verified and prioritising them in how Twitter ranks the tweets people see.
Musk has criticised Twitter's decision to ban former President Donald Trump on the platform, and he will reverse the ban if the acquisition is successful.
Musk also clarified that those doing "excellent" work should be allowed to continue working from home.
"If someone can only work remotely, and they're exceptional, it wouldn't make sense to fire them," Musk said.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU