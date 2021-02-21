Myanmar blocks Wikipedia in all languages, internet suspended: NetBlocks

on Friday blocked access to in all languages, reported Sputnik citing NetBlocks - a traffic monitoring service.

"Confirmed: # has blocked all language editions of the online encyclopedia, part of a widening post- internet censorship regime imposed by the military junta," NetBlocks wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

NetBlocks also informed that internet services in the country had been blacked out for the past six days.

The blockade on the internet has adversely affected online shops. Online shop owners said that the sales have declined by half in recent days following disruptions in connectivity.

Moreover, the recent political events have turned businesses away from the digital platform, reported Times.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected Parliament was due to convene.

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. The triggered mass protests across the country.

