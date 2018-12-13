Mylan says Sanofi loses Lantus insulin patent claims; stock falls 1%

U.S. generics drugmaker said on Thursday that the Patent and Office had rejected Sanofi's infringement claims relating to drug

is heavily reliant on Lantus, its leading product with sales of 4.62 billion euros ($5.26 billion) in 2017, and Mylan's own drug would be its second competitor after Eli launched its version in late 2016.

is a long-acting used to treat adults with type 2 and adults and paediatric patients with type 1 to control high blood sugar.

Sanofi, which settled a similar case with in 2016, allowing it to launch Basaglar, sued in October 2017.

Shares in Sanofi, whose revenues have fallen since 2015, as is squeezed by pricing pressure, fell 1 percent on the announcement, although the French group said its U.S. rival would not be able to launch its

"We believe that it is unlikely that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) ruling on the formulation patents will have an impact on Mylan's timing for a launch of its glargine products," a said in an emailed statement.

"The PTAB decision alone does not affect the existing 30-month stay and Mylan does not have tentative approval for its products at this time."

Mylan was not immediately available for comment.

The 2017 case, which includes some patents covering a disposable injection pen version, Lantus SoloSTAR, is pending and no trial date has been set, Mylan said.

Separately, Mylan's generic versions of Lantus and Lantus SoloSTAR, developed with India's Biocon, are being reviewed by the FDA.

($1 = 0.8786 euros)

