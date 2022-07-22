N Korea's new suspected Covid infections under 200 for second day

North Korea's new suspected Covid-19 cases remained below 200 for the second consecutive day, according to its state media on Friday.

More than 140 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. on Thursday, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported, Yonhap news agency reported.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to more than 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Thursday, of which 99.99 per cent had recovered and at least 330 are being treated, it added.

The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at more than 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a outbreak.

--IANS

int/khz/

